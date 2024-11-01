Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on son Aryan’s arrest, “last 4-5 years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family”

MUMBAI : The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan,and Jawan, the latter was seen in the recently released Dunki.

For the first time SRK, during an event opened up about his son Aryan Khan’s arrest and said, “The last 4-5 years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I’m sure for some of you also because of Covid. Most of my films flopped. Analysts started writing my death knells.”

He further added, “On a personal level, a bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least, which made me learn a lesson. That be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, life will come and hit you. But this is the time when you need to be a hopeful, honest storyteller.”

In 2021, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest at a Mumbai cruise shocked fans and celebs. He was arrested for consumption and conspiracy in a drug raid by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which was headed by Sameer Wankhede. There was a lot of probing into the case, and Khan spent nearly a month in Arthur Road Jail in October.

