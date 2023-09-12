Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Jackie Shroff, here are times when actors took on the role of Air Force officer and left an impact

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’ which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. This is the first aerial action thriller directed by Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

No doubt, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen for the first time. The anticipation of the movie is very high as this is the first ever aerial action entertainer in India.

The hype is real and the audience really wants the release date to come soon.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the movie and it became a trending topic of discussion on social media as the audience loved the aerial action and the hot chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Before the trailer, the makers introduced Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s characters in their uniforms and this only reminds us of the times when other actors also took on the role of Air Force officers.

Check out the list of actors who impressed us with their performances earlier:

Shah Rukh Khan – Veer Zara

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer Zara is a timeless romantic drama where Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta beautifully portrayed their roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Veer, an Indian pilot who falls in love with a Pakistani girl, Zara. The audience will forever remember this movie for its presentation of love and the strength it has.

Shahid Kapor Mausam

Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor gave one of their best performances in this romantic drama movie directed by Pankaj Kapur where Shahid Kapoor, an Air force officer falls in love with a Kashmiri girl Aayat. What makes the movie worth watching is the struggle they go through in order to unite in love. Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the movie was really appreciated.

Ajay Devgn – Bhuj

Ajay Devgn has always given us something unique to watch, be it with his direction or his action. Bhuj, a 2021 movie directed Abhishek Dudhaiya, is a movie based on a mission where Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Vijay, has to complete his mission with the help of 300 women. The movie did average commercially but was loved by his fans.

Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is such an actress who will never let you take your eyes off of her, be it with her hot and sizzling photo shoots or her acting skills, this actress never fails to surprise the audience. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi was directed by Sharan Sharma and had good reviews from the audience. Janhvi Kapoor as Pilot really impressed the audience.

Kangana Ranaut – Tejas

While the movie did not do as good as it was expected, the audience really were impacted by Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills in a positive way and loved her character very much. Tejas was a 2023 movie directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kirti Kulhari – URI

URI was a movie that really got everyone high on patriotism as every Indian felt stronger after watching the movie. That was an impact brought by the cast and characters of the movie. Though Vicky Kaushal was the lead in the movie, he was not the only one who actually led the whole and one character out of all the others that really made it’s mark was of Seerat Kaur played by Kirti Kulhari. Kirti Kulhari never fails to impress the audience and this time she really left her mark with her performance.

Jackie Shroff – Border

A 1997 movie with an ensemble cast of some legendary actors made such an impact that the movie is still incomparable to any of the new movies. While the intense action of war got people hooked by the emotions, there are many actors whose performances could not be ignored. One of those performances was by Jackie Shroff who played the role of a pilot. While having a comparatively short role in the movie, the impact was really powerful.

