Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing

On the occasion of the beautiful actress’s 30th death anniversary, a throwback interview of SRK reveals how the latter came to know about her untimely demise.
movie_image: 
Divya Bharti

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan has won million of hearts with his performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Badshaah and recently Pathaan. The actor however had his days of struggle and when no one thought he would make it big. One his early films were Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai which he co-starred in with the late actress Divya Bharti.

On the occasion of the beautiful actress’s 30th death anniversary, a throwback interview of SRK reveals how the latter came to know about her untimely demise. The actor said that they were listening to the song ‘Aisi Deewangi’ and he thought he had become a big star after that. When he woke up in the morning, he heard of Divya’s death and was left completely shocked. SRK revealed that he and Divya were supposed to do another film together.

Khan revealed that while he was a very serious person, Divya was whacky, and a fun-loving girl.

Divya made her acting debut with the Tamil feature 'Nila Pennae' in 1990. She was part of several South films before she was seen in Vishwatma and became a huge star. Her bright career was cut short at the tender age of 19 when she fell from her apartment balcony in 1993.

