Must read! Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star from Baadshah, Deepshikha Nagpal revealed SRK called her during Om Shanti Om; Says ‘I couldn’t gather the courage to go…’

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star from Baadshah, Deepshikha Nagpal revealed SRK called her during Om Shanti Om; Says 'I couldn't gather the courage to go…'

Deepshikha revealed that while beginning to face stereotypes in films following her unfavorable part in Koyla, she was still receiving excellent offers for television. Despite all, SRK still suggested her for Baadshah.
MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal starred in several TV series and movies in the 1990s and 2000s, recently revealed that she was allowed to play a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, despite receiving numerous offers to play the major roles in films, which she turned down. In a recent interview, Deepshikha revealed that while beginning to face stereotypes in films following her unfavorable part in Koyla, she was still receiving excellent offers for television. Despite all, SRK still suggested her for Baadshah.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Deepshikha Nagpal on playing a positive character in Star Bharat's upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I was a little hesitant to play Iqbal's stepmother as we both are almost the same age

“I did Koyla and Shah Rukh Khan recommended my name in Badshah and I got to know about that later. I started getting those Mona darling type roles after Badshah and I said I don’t want to do all those things,” in a conversation with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, she revealed.

In a conversation with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, she revealed. Deepshikha played Rani in Baadshah, a villainous figure employed by Amrish Puri who has been tasked with the murder of SRK's lead detective.

Since Deepshikha had collaborated with SRK on a few films, she remembered that the actor had asked her to a meeting while Om Shanti Om was being made, but she had chosen to avoid it because she felt a lack of self-esteem.

“I remember Shah Rukh was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and I went to meet him with my children. He was very busy and he told me that he was going to be shooting for a month for Om Shanti Om and he asked me to come and meet him. I couldn’t gather the courage to go and meet him. I thought ‘what if he doesn’t speak to me? What if they don’t allow me in?’ It was that feeling of inferiority because of which I did not go,” she said.

Deepshikha has recently made numerous television appearances. Her most recent appearances were in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.

Also read: Exclusive! Deepshikha Nagpal has been roped in as the anchor for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

