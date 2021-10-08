Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to Arthur jail amidst his bail hearing that’s currently going

Mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was detained last week as he was present in the cruise ship where drugs were found.

Since then, his interrogation had been going on and he was under the custody of NCB. Yesterday during his court hearing the judge didn’t continue the custody of NCB and sent Aryan and the seven other accused in the case to fourteen days of judicial custody.

The star kid has been taken to Arthur Jail where he is kept in the quarantine cell. His RT-PCR report is negative, as per new jail guidelines, any new accused should be kept in quarantine cell for seven days.

Currently as we speak his bail plea is heard in the court where his lawyer Satish Maneshinde is trying his best to get an interim bail for him before 5pm as then he would have to spend the night in jail.

Satish states that when there was no recovery of drugs found with Aryan then his custody is not valid and the bail should be granted, where the defense lawyer opposes his bail.

The defense lawyer said that everybody is arguing as if we are opposing their right to claim bail, but he is opposing their right to claim bail in this court and he is challenging the maintainability of their petition.

The court will pronounce the verdict of his bail anytime soon and would know if Aryan and three accused would get bail or no.

