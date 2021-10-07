Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s bail application to be heard tomorrow at 11 AM

MUMBAI: The NCB had conducted a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing to Goa last weekend, where superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained. There was a rave party on the ship, and the NCB officers seized drugs from it.

Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were detained and arrested for consuming drugs, as per India Today reports.

Today, the case court was heard in court as the NCB custody ended.

The court has given its verdict and sent the three accused to 14-day judicial custody. Their respective lawyers have applied for bail, and the case has been transferred to the sessions court.

The argument put forth by the defense was that they wanted extended custody of the accused as they wanted to interrogate them face to face with the other accused and catch the big fish of the drug mafia.

To which, Aryan’s lawyer defended him and said that just because the NCB wants to catch the big fish doesn’t mean that they can keep Aryan as a hostage in the NCB office.

He also said that it wasn’t Aryan alone on the cruise ship and there were more than 1000 people present. How come only 16 arrests have been made so far? The focus is on one person as he belongs to a known family.

Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer, argued in court that Achit Kumar is the only person who needs to be confronted with Aryan and the other accused. "Can the confrontation not happen in judicial custody? They could have done this in the last two days," he said

The actor's son also told his lawyer Satish that he has been interrogated on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. He cannot tamper with that, and it has been sent to the forensic team.

Well, as per India Today reports, Aryan’s bail plea will be heard tomorrow in court at 11 AM, and one will know if Aryan would walk free or would remain in judicial custody.

Though his lawyer wanted the bail application to be heard today, the defense lawyer opposed the same and said the bail applications should be heard by a special court under NDPS. The bail applications are not maintainable in this court.

The accused cannot be sent to jail due to the lack of a negative Covid test report. They will stay the night at the NCB office. They will be allowed to meet their family members, as per the magistrate.

