Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more

Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies. His filmography boasts of well received and much loved films like Padmaavat, Haider, Jab We Met, Vivah, Chup Chup Ke and Kabir Singh.
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies. His filmography boasts of well received and much loved films like Padmaavat, Haider, Jab We Met, Vivah, Chup Chup Ke and Kabir Singh. 

Shahid Kapoor in an interview, talked in length about his movie career, film choices, dedication and devotion to his work, frequency of films and much more. Among other things, he also revealed his reason for signing Jab We Met, despite knowing that his part in the film is not as strong as his female counterpart.

In an interesting segment in the Masterclass, Shahid Kapoor was asked to talk about his first reaction when he heard the script of the films named by the curator, Himesh Mankad and what he thought about his character in the film. 

The first film said out was Jab We Met where he played the role of Aditya Kashyap. Shahid Kapoor started by talking about Imtiaz Ali, his fascination with curling his hair while narrating the script and how he looked too good and didn't deserve to be behind the camera. 

He then answered, "When I actually heard the script, I loved it. Like completely loved the script and I felt like I didn't have the strongest part, I knew that the female part (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) was the strongest part in the film, but I wanted to be a part of the film because I felt that it was a very relevant, new age love story where people are speaking like how normal people in their 20s speak and not like people who are in their 40s, acting like in their 20s in movies, speak. They are two completely different things. I was in my 20s so (when I saw actors in their 40s not act like 20s) I was like, 'Yaar, aise thodi hota hai, aise thodi hota hai. What are they even doing and yeh chal bhi jaati hai aisi picturein' (Man, it's not like this. It's not like this. What are they even doing. And these films work too)."

Shahid continued, "Imtiaz came up with something which felt very real, very relatable, and I thoroughly enjoyed it and so I was like I am going to do it. I know I don't have the strongest part but it would be great to have this on my filmography and I went for it. And it was providing me the opportunity to play a different character, which is something that I was always looking for, and it gave me the opportunity so I was wanted to do it."

Shahid Kapoor recalled how different Vivah felt like to him. He firstly admitted that he never thought that he would have had an arranged marriage in real life but that's how it ended up to be, just like in Vivah. 

The actor also shared how the Hindi in Vivah felt too grounded compared to what he speaks in real life. To elucidate what he meant, he talked about how he hesitated to use the word 'jal' for water while 'paani' was something most people used.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

