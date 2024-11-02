Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is just two days away. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie is a romantic drama with a lot of drama, comedy, emotions and more. The story is about a man falling in love with a robot.
Also read - Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

The trailer and the songs have already got the masses excited for the film. Today, Shahid Kapoor conducted a question and answer session on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and made some candid revelations. 

He was asked about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and a lot more. The actor revealed his favourite scene, how was it working with Kriti Sanon and more.

When asked which is his most favourite scene from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor stated that the climax scene is the one he likes the most. When asked how was it working with Kriti Sanon, the actor stated that they actually had a blast. When asked what is his favourite hairstyle, he said that the latest one that he is sporting as it requires zero maintenance. He also shared about his experience of meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 sets as he appeared to promote Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Also read - Check out! Here is the budget of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the movie needs to collect THIS much to get the tag of a hit

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to release on February 9, 2024. The film is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie stars Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and many more in pivotal roles. With only two days remaining to release, the advance ticket booking for the film have already begun. Being the first family entertainer of the year 2024, fans are already quite excited for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to hit the screens.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

About Author

