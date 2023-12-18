Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

The movie will be released on 22nd December and by now, the hype has gone really high and there are reasons for it. With the the teaser, trailer and the music videos, of course the fans will get excited to see what the movie holds in store for them.

This year we have seen Shah Rukh Khan working with YRF Atlee and now with Rajkumar Hirani. We have seen the actor in various avatars in both the movies and even in Dunki, we will get to see him in different avatars.

However, a few days before the release of the movie, the team of Dunki held a Dunki Diaries session where we got to see Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani talking about the movie.

In Dunki Diaries, we saw Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu talked why they made the movie, how Taapsee Pannu got to do ‘Kushti’ and what the characters of Dunki really stand for.

On talking about the ideation of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan showed a picture with an unreal aircraft model built on the roof of a house and asked Rajkumar Hirani about.

Rajkumar Hirani said that he saw many houses having something similar built on their rooftops. He also clarified that some of those structures have a water tank built in them while some have rooms in them. The director then revealed that he first found it funny but then came to know that in those places, in the families, at least one member of the house wants to go and settle down in a foreign country. Explaining the cultural background of this, he said that in the 50s, many Sikh soldiers were fighting for those foreign countries and after the war ended, there was a lack of manpower in the UK textile industries and so they called a lot of people from Punjab to work for them. However, due to an act, it all stopped, resulting in the split of the close family members. When people saw a good life in UK and found it difficult to get visa for it, they found an illegal ‘Donkey Route’ or they called it ‘Dunki’. As he found something deeper for his story, the team started researching about it.

On talking about her preparation for her role, Taapsee Pannu talked about a behind-the-scene moment saying that she was told to train for ‘Kushti’ as they told her that her Hindi and Punjabi is fine. She jokingly said that after doing her previous sports-related films she had thought that she would get to do some Romance but was instead told to do ‘Kushti’.

Looking at the picture above, Shah Rukh Khan said that this is the motive of the movie. He revealed that he loves this picture. He added that in the promotions, they say that this is a movie about homecoming but the crux of the movie is the friendship between these 5 characters as they show the ups and downs, friendship, love, conflicts and anger.

