Must Read! Shamshera is clearly rejected by audience check out the collection so far

The collection of the movie Shamshera is way too low and the movie has been clearly rejected by the the fans and audience all over

MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which had Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role was the talk of the town much before the release, it was 22nd July when the movie hit the big screen and opened to mixed to negative response from fans, audience and critics.

No doubt it was one of the much anticipated movies of 2022 but we can see some shocking reviews and reactions which are floating around social media coming from the fans and audience. The movie was criticized mainly on the story line which is outdated and also on the length of the movie which is said to be too long.

And now looking at the latest figures it is clear that the movie Shamshera is clearly rejected by the audiences. The movie which opened with collecting 10cr on Friday, saw further collections like Sat 10.05 cr, Sunday 11 cr, Mon 3 cr, Tue 2.7 cr, and Wed 2.3 cr and the total collection till now is around 38 crores which is way too low for a YRF movie. And now the collection shows that the movie is facing a huge downfall and it has been rejected by the fans all over.

What are your views on the shocking numbers of the movie Shamshera and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the other hand there is a discussion that Yash Raj Films has given 4 disasters back to back, is this the downfall of the production house Yash Raj Films and will the upcoming movie Pathaan deliver justice with the fans and audience, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

