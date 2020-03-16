Must Read! Shamshera is clearly rejected by the audience; check out the collection so far

MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which had Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles was the talk of the town much before the release. It was 22nd July when the movie hit the big screen and opened to mixed to negative responses from fans, audience, and critics.

No doubt it was one of the much-anticipated movies of 2022 but we can see some shocking reviews and reactions which are floating on social media coming from the fans and audience. The movie was criticized mainly for the storyline which is outdated and also for the length which is said to be too long.

And now looking at the latest figures it is clear that the movie Shamshera is clearly rejected by the audiences. The movie which collected 10cr on Friday saw further collections like Sat 10.05 cr, Sunday 11 cr, Mon 3 cr, Tue 2.7 cr, and Wed 2.3 cr, and the total collection till now is around 38 crores which is way too low for a YRF movie. And now the collection shows that the movie is facing a huge downfall and it has been rejected by fans all over.

