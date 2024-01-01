Must Read! Sharad Kelkar Prioritizes Acting Over Voice, Makes Exception for The Legend of Hanuman

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, celebrated for his distinctive baritone, is making a conscious choice to prioritize his acting career over voice-acting, stepping away from dubbing for Hollywood films. The versatile actor, known for his work in Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, wants to be recognized for his on-screen performances rather than his voice.

Despite this shift, Kelkar makes an exception for The Legend of Hanuman's third season on Disney+ Hotstar. He lends his voice to the character of Raavan, citing the show's exceptional writing as the reason. Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J King of Graphic India have crafted Raavan's character uniquely, providing Kelkar the opportunity to present Raavan in a distinct way. The depth of characterisation allows for a portrayal that combines Raavan's known physical attributes with a softer, friendlier, and emotional side.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sharad Kelkar to be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Looking ahead to 2024, Sharad Kelkar has exciting projects on the horizon. He anticipates the release of "Indian Police Force," a Rohit Shetty show set in the cop universe, aligning with Shetty's successful films like the Singham franchise and Sooryavanshi (2021). Additionally, Kelkar is gearing up for his Tamil debut in the sci-fi film "Ayalaan," which promises a significant focus on visual effects.

As Sharad Kelkar continues to diversify his roles and showcase his acting prowess, fans can expect a dynamic and engaging cinematic journey from the talented artist.

Also Read: Congratulations! Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti Kelkar post a cute picture on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary, check the deets inside

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Mid-Day