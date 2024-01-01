Must Read! Sharad Kelkar Prioritizes Acting Over Voice, Makes Exception for The Legend of Hanuman

Renowned voice actor Sharad Kelkar shifts focus to acting, reserving his voice for exceptional projects like The Legend of Hanuman's unique portrayal of Raavan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Sharad

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, celebrated for his distinctive baritone, is making a conscious choice to prioritize his acting career over voice-acting, stepping away from dubbing for Hollywood films. The versatile actor, known for his work in Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, wants to be recognized for his on-screen performances rather than his voice.

Despite this shift, Kelkar makes an exception for The Legend of Hanuman's third season on Disney+ Hotstar. He lends his voice to the character of Raavan, citing the show's exceptional writing as the reason. Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J King of Graphic India have crafted Raavan's character uniquely, providing Kelkar the opportunity to present Raavan in a distinct way. The depth of characterisation allows for a portrayal that combines Raavan's known physical attributes with a softer, friendlier, and emotional side.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sharad Kelkar to be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Looking ahead to 2024, Sharad Kelkar has exciting projects on the horizon. He anticipates the release of "Indian Police Force," a Rohit Shetty show set in the cop universe, aligning with Shetty's successful films like the Singham franchise and Sooryavanshi (2021). Additionally, Kelkar is gearing up for his Tamil debut in the sci-fi film "Ayalaan," which promises a significant focus on visual effects.

As Sharad Kelkar continues to diversify his roles and showcase his acting prowess, fans can expect a dynamic and engaging cinematic journey from the talented artist.

Also Read: Congratulations! Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti Kelkar post a cute picture on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary, check the deets inside 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Mid-Day 

  

Sharad Kelkar Voice Acting The legend of Hanuman Raavan Indian Police Force Ayalaan acting career Rohit Shetty Disney+ Hotstar Visual Effects TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen on the screen together for the first time. The two...
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!
MUMBAI: Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan suppressed their divorce reunites amid a lot of...
Wow! 2024 Bollywood Bliss: Exciting On-Screen Duos to Capture Hearts!
MUMBAI: As the curtains fall on 2023, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the fresh cinematic experiences that...
Did You Know! Sholay's Gabbar Singh: The Iconic Villain Who Turned Down the Role Before Amjad Khan
MUMBAI: The cinematic history of Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, took an interesting turn in the casting...
Must Read! Sharad Kelkar Prioritizes Acting Over Voice, Makes Exception for The Legend of Hanuman
MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, celebrated for his distinctive baritone, is making a conscious choice to prioritize his acting...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Laughter Echoes on Set as Co-star Takes Realistic Slaps in Dunki Scene
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star, Vikram Kochhar, recently revealed a lighthearted behind-the-scenes incident...
Recent Stories
Katrina
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
Aishwarya
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!
Sara
Wow! 2024 Bollywood Bliss: Exciting On-Screen Duos to Capture Hearts!
Amjad
Did You Know! Sholay's Gabbar Singh: The Iconic Villain Who Turned Down the Role Before Amjad Khan
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Laughter Echoes on Set as Co-star Takes Realistic Slaps in Dunki Scene
Vijay
Interesting! Vijay Sethupathi's Candid Take on Playing Villains and His Break from Negative Roles