Must Read! "She doing a catwalk or duck walk" Netizens on Suhana Khan's walk in latest video

Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to her walk in latest video. Check out the comments coming from the audience. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 12:08
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and followed celebrities we have in B Town. Daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Suhana is known for her sizzling pictures and defining hotness all over the internet. No doubt the fans always look for the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress to which they shower love.

Recently we have seen Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attending an event, the screening of upcoming movie Maja Ma where both were seen and loved by the fans and audience all over the internet. The fans are loving the Khan siblings and cannot take their eyes off them. On the other hand, Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments for her walk.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying 'someone please teach her how to walk' , whereas many people are saying it is the Catwalk or duck walk. Also, many people are commenting that she has a very weird walk.

These are the comments coming from the side of the netizens for the walk of Suhana Khan, what are your views on this video and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

