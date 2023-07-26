Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praise Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp

Actress Kiara Advani stole many hearts recently as she walked the ramp, fans are showering all the love for the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Netizens praises Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :Actress Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Her style and charm are unmatched and fans simply adore her fashion choices. 

 

 

 

 

She surely knows to grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, and now this new video of the actress Kiara Advani getting viral all over the internet as she was seen walking the ramp. Indeed the actress is looking supremely gorgeous and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards her.

As we see many are saying she is looking drop dead gorgeous, there are many who are saying that the actress Kiara Advani is our very own Indian Barbie. Many people are also saying that despite not having a model background she is setting the ramp on fire.

What are your views on the actress Kiara Advani and how will you rate her ramp walk? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

