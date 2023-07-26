Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praises Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp

All eyes for the actress Kiara Advani as walks the ramp, fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love for the actress
Netizens praises Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :Actress Kiara Advani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time she has been blessing internet feeds and the fans with some great pictures and setting some brilliant fashion goals.

She surely knows to grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, and now this new video of the actress Kiara Advani getting viral all over the internet as she was seen walking the ramp. Indeed the actress is looking supremely gorgeous and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards her.

As we see many are saying she is looking dead gorgeous, there are many who are saying that the actress Kiara Advani is our very own Indian Barbie. Many people are also saying that inspite having a model background she is setting the ramp on fire.

What are your views on the actress Kiara Advani and how will rate her ramp walk, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

