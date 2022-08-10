Must Read! “She looks like Tara Sutaria” Netizens on Raveena Tandon’s daughter, as the actress drops picture with her

Actress Raveena Tandon shared few pictures with her daughter Rasha Tandon and the fans are showering all the love for the starkid and comparing her with Tara Sutaria
movie_image: 
She looks like Tara Sutaria

MUMBAI :Actress Raveena Tandon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has been blessing the fans with her craft and her looks, and also we have few pictures of the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, Rasha Tandon.

The Rasha Tandon too have been grabbing the attention of the fans with her looks, and these latest clicks of actress Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Tandon are winning the hearts and they are comparing the starkid with actress Tara Sutaria.

As we see these comments, many people are comparing the starkid Rasha Tandon with the actress Tara Sutaria, many are saying she is the copy of the actress.

Well, what are your views on these comments and do you think she is looking like actress Tara Sutaria, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Raveena Tandon Rasha Tandon Tara Sutaria BOLLYWOOD STAR KID Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
