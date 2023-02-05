Must read! “She is losing her cuteness while trying to become sexy”, netizens react on this video of Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest dance video. Have a look at the video and the comments.
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her amazing contribution in television industry. The actress is now all set to make her Bollywood movie and fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in big screens. 

Over the time, she has been blessing the internet with her sizzling pictures and videos, which have been grabbing the attention of the fans. Having said that, this new video of the actress Avneet Kaur is setting the internet on fire as she is looks hot while dancing on a song. Fans are continuously praising the actress for her hot looks and dance, but there are a few who are trolling her for different reasons. 

As we see, many express that they are not happy with the outfit worn by the actress, saying that she is forcefully trying to look hot. Whereas few are saying that in trying hard to become sexy we are missing Avneet Kaur who was cute, also many are comparing with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments and the dance vide of actress Avneet Kaur, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

