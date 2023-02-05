Must read! “She is losing her cuteness while trying to become sexy” Netizens on this video of Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to hr latest dance video, have a look at the video and the comments
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her amazing acting contribution in Television industry, the actress is now all set to make her bollywood movie and the fans are eagerly waiting to se her in big screens.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with her sizzling pictures and videos of her dance which are been grabbing the attention of the fans, having said that this new video of the actress Avneet Kaur is setting the internet on fire as she is looking hot shaking her legs for a song. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her hot looks and her dance, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we see these comments many people are expressing that they are not happy with the dress of the actress, and saying that she is forcefully trying to look hot. Whereas few are saying that in trying hard to become sexy we are missing Avneet Kaur who was cute, also many are comparing with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments and the dance vide of actress Avneet Kaur, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

