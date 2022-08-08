Must Read! Is Shehnaaz Gill following Salman Khan again on social media?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The singer-actress rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss.

She has a huge fan following. Salman Khan was very fond of Shehnaaz and he used to support her a lot and always tease her during her sting in the reality show.

Earlier, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill had unfollowed Salman Khan on social media. Reports of Shehnaaz being out of Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali spread like wildfire, there were also reports of the actress unfollowing him on social media.

Now, it seems she is following him again. Here’s a snap of Shehnaaz’s follow list on her Instagram. Take a look below.



According to reports doing the rounds previously, Shehnaaz had started shooting for the film earlier this year, alongside Raghav Juyal. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali would feature actor Siddharth Nigam. Reportedly, Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who was also a part of the movie, had walked out owing to creative differences.

Coming back to Shehnaaz, she has quite a few projects in hand and she has been grabbing a lot of attention for personal and professional lives. The actress shared a video sometime back with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi where she revealed that she will accompany them for the USA and Canada tours that will take place in August for their film Munna Bhai.

