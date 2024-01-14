Must Read! Shikhar Pahariya: The Enigmatic Polo Player Linked to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, with a Net Worth of Rs 84 Crore

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent face in Bollywood, often graces headlines not only for her stellar performances on screen but also for her personal life. At the center of recent buzz is Shikhar Pahariya, the enigmatic figure linked to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Tendulkar, boasting a staggering net worth of Rs 84 crore.

Shikhar Pahariya is renowned not only for his association with Janhvi Kapoor but also for his prowess as a professional Polo player. In 2013, he represented India as a member of the Royal Jaipur Polo squad, showcasing his expertise in the sport. Beyond Polo, Shikhar is an accomplished horse rider, displaying his multifaceted skills.

Remarkably, Shikhar embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of 13. He initiated a consultancy firm focused on assisting new pet owners, laying the foundation for his ventures in various domains. His professional trajectory includes serving as an investment professional at Wadhawan Global Capital London. Additionally, he explored the realms of gaming and entertainment by joining 'Indianwyn' with his elder brother.

Shikhar Pahariya's financial standing is a testament to his success, with a net worth reported to be Rs 84 crore. This impressive figure positions him among the affluent individuals in his age bracket. Notably, Shikhar owns opulent assets, including property and luxurious cars like the Lamborghini Aventador, showcasing his penchant for a luxurious lifestyle.

The intriguing connections in Shikhar's personal life include being spotted with Sara Tendulkar, sparking curiosity among onlookers. His speculated relationship with Janhvi Kapoor has been a subject of discussion, with the two celebrities frequently captured together in public.

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi Kapoor addressed questions about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. She emphasized Shikhar's enduring presence as a friend for her, Khushi Kapoor, and their family, highlighting his selfless and dignified support.

Shikhar Pahariya's journey from a teenage entrepreneur to a sought-after companion in celebrity circles underscores his versatility and influence in both the business and entertainment spheres.

