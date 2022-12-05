MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”

Her recent post of the actress has; left her fans shell shocked. She took to her Instagram and announced a break from social media.
movie_image: 
shilpa

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘Shape Of You’ wherein she interviewed several celebrities, who talked about their physical and mental fitness.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

She was last seen on TV as a judge on India’s Got Talent along with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa also regularly shares pictures and videos from her yoga sessions along with motivational messages on social media.

Her recent post of the actress has; left her fans to shell shocked. She took to her Instagram and announced a break from social media. Yes! The actress shared a black picture and captioned, " Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar "This post has left her fans wondering what made her take this decision.

Take a look:

Shilpa has a solid Instagram game with more than 25.3 million followers. Her raid-worthy fashion pictures, Sunday binges, and wellness inspiration posts have a massive fan base on the internet.

Well, we hope to see Shilpa Shetty back on the Gram soon!

(Also Read: Interesting! Raqesh Bapat finally moves to a new house in Mumbai with his lady love quashing all the break-up rumours

For the uninitiated, Shilpa overcame the biggest hurdle in life after her hubby Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. The actress kept her mum over the entire controversy and stood by her hubby because she knew the truth. While Raj too maintained that he was never involved in any adult filmmaking ever. And since he has been out from the jail on bail he has been doing silent protest against the paparazzi.

Latest Video