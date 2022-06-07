Must read! Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini picture from her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie gets leaked; have a look

Shradha Kapoor’s bikini picture from the sets of her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie is grabbing everyone’s attention.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shradha Kapoor is definitely one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. As we all know the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming untitled romantic comedy.

The actress is shooting in Spain along with her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, this untitled film is directed by Luv Ranjan. Recently, we have seen some beautiful BTS which were floating on social media where actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen along with Shradha Kapoor.

Well, now the actress Shraddha Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans due to another leaked picture from the set of the movie where she is seen in a bikini.

Well, this picture is a little unclear but it is already setting social media on fire and grabbing the attention of the fans. No doubt this BTS unclear picture has already won the hearts of the fans and we look forward to seeing the clear and full version scene in the upcoming movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Shradha Kapoor defining her craft in the movies and we look forward to seeing what different she has to offer in her upcoming romantic comedy.

What are your views on the actress Shraddha Kapoor and this leaked picture from the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

