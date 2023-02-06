Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”

Sonakshi once said that she was discouraged to do the Ranveer Singh Lootera. The Vikram Aditya Motwane directorial was loosely based on O. Henry's Bestseller The Last Leaf.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 16:58
movie_image: 
Virat and Sai decide to reconcile

MUMBAI :Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma.

Also Read- Sonakshi Sinha: I'm not worried about when work will start

Sonakshi once said that she was discouraged to do the Ranveer Singh Lootera. The Vikram Aditya Motwane directorial was loosely based on O. Henry's Bestseller The Last Leaf. During an interview Sonakshi opened up about doing unconventional role. She said, “I don’t believe I’m all that pretty. And I’ve never done a role to prove a point. I did Lootera because it came during the time I was doing masala films. It offered a refreshing change. The script was beautiful. My role was that of a TB patient. But I never consciously scouted for such a role. It just happened.”

Sonakshi further added, “Everybody around me told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film. They told me the time was not right. That I needed to be way mature to portray that role. I was discouraged from doing that film. But I felt so strongly about the character that I went ahead and did it. And I’m glad that it was appreciated.”

Also Read-  From Tabu to Sonakshi Sinha, have a look at their breathtaking jewelry 

Sonakshi who turns 36 years old today will next be seen in the films Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

Sonakshi Sinha new house Dahaad Dabangg Rowdy Rathore Double XL R…Rajkumar Lootera Akira Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”
MUMBAI :Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her...
Exclusive! Akanksha Puri on not doing Hindi films after Calendar Girls, “I didn’t want to come on screen just to look glamorous, do skin show, and make out scenes”
MUMBAI :Akanksha Puri made her Hindi film debut with Calendar Girls which was released in 2015. She was later seen in...
Kya Baat Hai! Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on her birthday; writes, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna”
MUMBAI :Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s rumoured relationship has been in the news for the past many months. The...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: OH NO! Kartik misinforms Radhika about a meeting,
MUMBAI :Its protagonist Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray, aims to be an example to many who wish to break such barriers...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Scattered storyline is leaving the viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin confused
 MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched drama series in the television world....
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Anupamaa fame Chhavi Pandey aka Maaya's family
MUMBAI: Chhavi Pandey is currently seen as Maaya in Star Plus' Anupamaa. The actress who entered the show a few months...
Recent Stories
Virat and Sai decide to reconcile
Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
and make out scenes
Exclusive! Akanksha Puri on not doing Hindi films after Calendar Girls, “I didn’t want to come on screen just to look glamorous, do skin show, and make out scenes”
logo ka kaam hai kehna
Kya Baat Hai! Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on her birthday; writes, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna”
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
here is an update
What! Tiger 3 to have a huge climax, mysterious villain of Tiger vs Pathaan to be revealed
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
ghost walking on the wall and more
Must Read! Creepy door opening voice, ghost walking on the wall and more; when will Hindi films try something new when it comes to horror?