Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”

MUMBAI :Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma.

Sonakshi once said that she was discouraged to do the Ranveer Singh Lootera. The Vikram Aditya Motwane directorial was loosely based on O. Henry's Bestseller The Last Leaf. During an interview Sonakshi opened up about doing unconventional role. She said, “I don’t believe I’m all that pretty. And I’ve never done a role to prove a point. I did Lootera because it came during the time I was doing masala films. It offered a refreshing change. The script was beautiful. My role was that of a TB patient. But I never consciously scouted for such a role. It just happened.”

Sonakshi further added, “Everybody around me told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film. They told me the time was not right. That I needed to be way mature to portray that role. I was discouraged from doing that film. But I felt so strongly about the character that I went ahead and did it. And I’m glad that it was appreciated.”

Sonakshi who turns 36 years old today will next be seen in the films Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

