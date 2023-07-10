Must read! Sonu Nigam recalls about Anu Malik bullying him, reveals how he dealt with the same

Musician Sonu Nigam has opened up about the bond that he shares with his ‘guru’ Anu Malik. The singer said that Malik used to bully him, much to his fright. Sonu also said that he has a good equation with most composers, because he has no personal agendas.
MUMBAI: Musician Sonu Nigam has opened up about the bond that he shares with his ‘guru’ Anu Malik. The singer said that Malik used to bully him, much to his fright. Sonu also said that he has a good equation with most composers, because he has no personal agendas.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu opened up about meeting Malik for the first time. He said, “First, I used to get scared of him. When I was new in the industry, he used to bully me, in the sense that he was older than me, and had a lot of experience. I met him when I was 14 years old, at a competition which I won. That time he had said, 'Get him to me when he grows up'.”

He continued, “When I came to Mumbai, my dad and I went to see him. He was very intimidating at that time. But slowly, I understood how to deal with him. Jitna daboge, utna dabaenge. I even learnt a lot from him, he is my guruji.”

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu had also made similar comments about Malik. He said that he used to feel nervous around Malik when they worked together. After recording a song, Anu Malik initially expressed dissatisfaction with a “Chee, kya gaaya,” comment and left the room. 

However, he later returned and hugged and kissed Kumar Sanu to show his happiness with the song. He had said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Anu Malik thoda khadoos type ka hai, kabhi encourage nahi karta hai. He only keeps discouraging. He would say, ‘Kya ho gaya tere gale mein aaj, mazaa nahi aaya (What happened to your throat, I didn’t enjoy it)’.”

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Sonu Nigam Anu Malik Kumar Sanu Indian Idol Bollywood TellyChakkar
