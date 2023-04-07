Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'

The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs around Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif walking out of the project.
MUMBAI :The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs around Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif walking out of the project. While there has been no official statement from the makers of the project, we have learnt that while Priyanka has indeed opted out of the film, Katrina remains to be a part of the cast.

Earlier this week, several reports stated that Priyanka had to leave the film, as its shoot schedule was clashing with the time frame set for filming of the second season of Citadel. As per the source, Priyanka was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out.

Besides Priyanka, there were also reports claiming that Katrina too, has opted out of the film, making fans wonder if the film will get shelved. The industry insider shuns this report as baseless.

The source say that it’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya. They also add that Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after working in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. The worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant, the source add.

Addressing the reason why the film, which is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is getting delayed in starting its shoot schedule, another source says that’s because the makers want it to be right. No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in mind, and the makers will now start looking for options.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

 

Credits - Hindustan Times
