Must Read! South star Suriya becomes all-time favourite for his fans for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Suriya Sivakumar, probably this name doesn't need any introduction as he makes sure everyone all around the globe knows him for his fine work and amazing acting prowess. Having been in the Tamil industry since 1997, he has only been to be known as the finest actor in the Indian film industry, not just in South or Kollywood. His filmography speaks volumes of his dedication, passion and generosity.

If we can say, Suriya is one of the very few actors who somehow manage to touch the hearts of audiences with almost every movie, be it as an amnesia lover boy in Ghajini or a lawyer who fights for justice in Jai Bhim.

While the pandemic was a stop breaker for many, for Suriya it was a relentless drive to improve and reinvigorate. And then what we see is movies like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, which are based on real-life incidents and rearview mirror to society.

When Soorarai Pottru was announced, obviously like every Suriya's movie, the anticipation was high, little did we know that it would blow everyone's minds. Being the biopic of Simplifly Deccan founder, G. R. Gopinath, Suriya essayed the titular role and shared a story of the middle class who has dreams high as the sky and how he manages to succeed. The character played by Suriya was just another person among us who wants to take his parents or loved ones by flight but the cost prices hit him hard and then what you see after years of sheer determination is that the young boy becomes one of India's most successful aviation entrepreneurs. IThis movie came as a fresh breath of air amid the pandemic and refreshed everyone with new energy and enthusiasm.

After Soorari Pottru, all eyes were on Suriya about what is next in the story and that's when Jai Bhim was placed right in front of him. The movie based is based on a true event and shows caste discrimination as well as an honest portrayal of police brutality. In India, where caste places a crucial role in everything, from basic rights to voting, Jai Bhim showed tribes do not even have any proof to show that they are citizens.

