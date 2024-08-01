Must Read! Sriram Raghavan Clarifies Casting Decision for Merry Christmas, Talks Saif Ali Khan's Initial Involvement

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan shed light on the casting decisions for his upcoming film, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Initially, Sriram had considered Saif Ali Khan for the lead role but later changed his mind during the script development phase. In an interview, Sriram clarified that he did not reject Saif for the role but had a change of vision for the character.

Sriram revealed that when he first conceived the story three years ago, he envisioned a Hindi version with Saif Ali Khan in the lead. However, as he delved deeper into the script, he sensed that something wasn't aligning well. After discussing his concerns with producer Ramesh Taurani, they decided to inform Saif about the change in direction.

Also read: What! Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Challenging Experience on Set and Testing Language Limits

During the conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sriram emphasized that he didn't have another actor in mind at that point and wanted to clarify that he didn't reject Saif. He acknowledged Saif's initial enthusiasm for the project and noted that conveying the change to the actor was challenging, as Saif was understandably upset.

Sriram had earlier mentioned in an interview with Pinkvilla that he was looking for a fresh pairing for Merry Christmas, and Saif and Katrina had worked together before. The filmmaker expressed that, at that time, he hadn't finalized Vijay Sethupathi for the role. The film is slated for release on January 12 in Hindi and Tamil.

Also Read: Announcement! Trailer of Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to be released tomorrow, deets inside

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express



