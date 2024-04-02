Must Read! Sriram Raghavan opens up on the Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis “it is a human story”

MUMBAI: Sriram Raghavan is one of the most sought after and renowned filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. The Adhadhun director’s next will be the fictionalized drama Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda who was recently seen in The Archies. The director has now spoken about the film. Agastya will be playing the role of Arun Khetarpal.

Also Read-Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Speaking about the film, Sriram Raghavan said, “It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it's a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing.”

Speaking of Dharmendra’s role in Ikkis, Sriram said, “It is wonderful. We have shot a bit of the film. He is playing Arun's father. When Arun died at the age of 21, his father was 51 years old or so, and in the year 2000, his father was in his early 80s.”

Also Read- Did You Know! Director Sriram Raghavan Chooses Vijay Sethupathi Over Saif Ali Khan for Merry Christmas - Here's Why!

Speaking of why Raghavan chose Agastya, he said that he wanted a fresh face to play the part. He added, “Right now, he is undergoing training. We will start with him in February. Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won't suit.”

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-Pinkvilla