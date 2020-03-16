Must Read! Stree prequel to star Shraddha Kapoor?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world. She has acted in several Bollywood films and wowed the audience with her acting chops. Talking about her film projects, Stree is certainly one of her biggest successes.

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world. She has acted in several Bollywood films and wowed the audience with her acting chops.

Talking about her film projects, Stree is certainly one of her biggest successes. The film, also starring Rajkummar Rao, starred the actress as the beautiful ghost. Stree also opened the gates for Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy franchise, with Roohi and Bhediya already a part of the universe.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bhediya to release, and now rumour has it that Shradhha is set to return to the horror-comedy franchise for a prequel of Stree. A PeepingMoon report has claimed that the actress has said yes to reprise her horror role from Stree for the film’s sequel. The report also claimed that the film will go on floors later this year. Reports further stated that the film will be helmed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar who has previously helmed films such as Mauli, The Sholay Girl, Zombivali, and the Voot Select series, The Raiker Case. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news

Coming back to Shraddha, she is busy with the making of her upcoming movie with Ranbir Kapoor. The untitled film is backed by Luv Ranjan. The film marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. The movie will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023. The actress also has Nagin and Chaalbaaz in the pipeline.

Are you excited to see Shraddha in Stree Prequel?

Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

