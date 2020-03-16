Must Read! A string of films tanking on the box-office leads the makers of Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Thank God’ to make some changes in the script?

According to another news portal, the script will be more humorous as comedy is a bigger tool than drama in this post-pandemic phase. The film is a refreshing story and said to be relatable, also to give out a message.

Rakul Preet

MUMBAI: Also read: Revealed! This is how Sidharth Malhotra bagged the role in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra are going to star in Indra Kumar’s next film which is titled ‘Thank God’. The film belongs to the genre of comedy and is slated to release in Diwali this year. Ajay Devgn and Rakul were seen together in ‘De De Pyaar De’ while Rakul and Sidharth were seen in ‘Marjaavaan’ and ‘Aiyaary’.

Now, an update on their upcoming film is that the makers are considering making some changes in the script. After so many films in Bollywood have tanked, the makers want to tweak the script a bit so as to bring more audience to the theatres.

According to another news portal, the script will be more humorous as comedy is a bigger tool than drama in this post-pandemic phase. The film is a refreshing story and said to be relatable, also to give out a message.

The makers said the film is ‘Interesting and Entertaining’ according to the script and will release on October 24 this year. The film reportedly also has a dance appearance by Nora Fatehi in the remake of the song, ‘Manike Maage Hithe’.

Also read: Interesting! ‘Simple’ or ‘Big-Fat’, check out what kind of wedding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opt for

Credits: E Times, Times of India

Sidharth Malhotra Rakul Preet Singh Ajay Devgn Indra Kumar Thank God
