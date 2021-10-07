Must Read: Stunning transformation of Indian actresses will leave you shocked

Mumbai: We all know Bollywood has given name, fame, love and of course loads of money. Bollywood has transformed several lives with time who had the passion for the craft. Today, we take you to these seven Indian actresses who underwent complete transformation post their entry in the industry.

Aishwariya Rai Bachchan- The 1994 Miss World has been stealing the hearts of the people ever since she won the beauty pageant. Since then, she ruled the industry with her beauty, talent and acting skills and became a national crush, still continues to be, as a matter of fact. The Bachchan Bahu will soon be seen in her upcoming Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan.

Bipasa Basu- The Bengal beauty has always impressed us with her sensuous avatar. Bipasha is known for experimenting various characters on screen. Her role in Raaz, Corporate has grabbed the attention of her fans. However, as of now, the actress has taken a break from films and her dear fans are missing her on the big screen.

Deepika Padukone- Deepika Padukone got her first break as lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Since then Shanti Priya ruled the industry with her iconic “Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat Tum Kya Jano Ramesh Babu”. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Her upcoming projects include Pathan, 83, The Intern and a Shakun Batra film in the pipeline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Bebo is a born-diva. Be it Refugee, Yaadein, Asoka, she ruled hearts without heavily glam looks making her the DIVA she is. She now awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan.

Sonam Kapoor- The Sawaariya actress had improved herself with the changing time ever since she entered the industry. Sonam is well known for her fashion trends. She has been a trendsetter on the fashion front.

Katrina Kaif- Katrina Kaif, who has been busy shooting for Tiger 3, has changed a lot too. She has become more desi. The actress also has Bhoot Police and Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

Priyanka Chopra- Piggy Chops has had a tremendous journey from pageantry to films. Her two-decade-old journey has had loads of ups and downs. But Mrs. Jonas shone brightest with every passing year. And she continues to do so. In Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina. She has Matrix 4, Text for you and Citadel in Hollywood.

Credit: Bollywood Life