Must Read! “Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life… Celebrating life is success.” – SRK on the definition of success according to him

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and YRF’s Pathan. Now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy with Dunki’s first ever poster release and the song Lutt Putt Gaya.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

The other day, a new song from the movie ‘Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se’ released and the fans became emotional hearing the song. The song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam and the lyrics of the song really won everyone’s heart as they all got impressed by the emotions that the song carries. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop3.

Now, while the song is out, Shah Rukh Khan had some time for his fans and so he started an #AskSRK session where the fans asked him some very interesting questions. As we all know SRK’s sense of humour and wit, the actor did not step back and gave some very interesting answers.

Check out some of the questions and answers below:

Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunki https://t.co/AotF6F9d0z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Isa dharti pe janmein hain Iss dharti pe marna hai….so better to be with your feet planted on the ground always….and work hard. #Dunki https://t.co/rTyrtUIB2x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

My family I guess….isn’t that that for everyone. #Dunki https://t.co/QBrJyPAYum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

I actually really like this….for a romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big in all films!!! #Dunki https://t.co/jp6HEvKf4X — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunki https://t.co/v13BWIn1CE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life….and appreciate every breathe you take. Celebrating life is success. #Dunki https://t.co/Qx3iUPBSAO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Main toh Abhi bhi Bachaa hoon. Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot. #Dunki https://t.co/Gi2d3cvXXP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Arre yaar….i also feel India is the best but take all decisions carefully. Sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves. #Dunki https://t.co/2LAwXKUKuo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Bhai tu waise hi itna busy rehta hoga kahaan milega time kuch bhi aur karne ka. Please spend time with your kids and wives….play with the kids and take the wives for the film. #Dunki https://t.co/s5ee7jjfCq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023



As you can see in the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was really nice and entertaining to his fans and sportingly answered the questions.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

