Must Read! “Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life… Celebrating life is success.” – SRK on the definition of success according to him

While the song is out, Shah Rukh Khan had some time for his fans and so he started an #AskSRK session where the fans asked him some very interesting questions.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and YRF’s Pathan. Now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy with Dunki’s first ever poster release and the song Lutt Putt Gaya.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

The other day, a new song from the movie ‘Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se’ released and the fans became emotional hearing the song. The song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam and the lyrics of the song really won everyone’s heart as they all got impressed by the emotions that the song carries. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop3.

Now, while the song is out, Shah Rukh Khan had some time for his fans and so he started an #AskSRK session where the fans asked him some very interesting questions. As we all know SRK’s sense of humour and wit, the actor did not step back and gave some very interesting answers.

Check out some of the questions and answers below:

 
As you can see in the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was really nice and entertaining to his fans and sportingly answered the questions.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Tell us what you think about Dunki, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

