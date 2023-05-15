Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic

MUMBAI :Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and wife of co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy. Recently, she came on The Kapil Sharma Show, and with her humour and intelligence, she grabbed everyone's attention and stole hearts.

A biopic on Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy has been in the news and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is making it. So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who would be perfect to play the role of Sudha Murthy in the biopic...

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been a part of a couple of biopics, and there’s no doubt that she is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. Also, just like Sudha Murthy, Vidya has a great sense of humour, so she will easily be able to pull off the role.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is a talented actress and with the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, she even proved that she can get audiences to the theatres as well. So, it will surely be interesting to watch her as Sudha Murthy.

Alia Bhatt

There were reports that Alia Bhatt has been approached for the biopic, but Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had denied the reports. But, if we look at an actress from the current generation then Alia will be just perfect for the movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had teamed up for a beautiful film like Panga, and it will surely be interesting to see Kangana as Sudha Murthy in the biopic. So yes, Kangana can be a good choice for the movie.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam has proved her versatility with multiple amazing roles that she has portrayed. But, we haven’t seen her in a proper biopic yet. So, watching Yami as Sudha Murthy will be interesting.

Which actress according to you will be perfect for the role? Let us know in the comments below...

