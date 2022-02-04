Must Read! Sujoy Ghosh and Kareena Kapoor Khan come together for his upcoming murder mystery

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is all set to start working on the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. He had apparently announced this project in 2015, and now after almost seven years, he is ready to helm the adaptation casting Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress has been quite away from the silver screen ever since the birth of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan. Although she did shoot some bits and parts of Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan before pregnancy, while she was pregnant and after her pregnancy as well. But now the actress is finally going to start working on her first film post-delivery.

Reportedly, the film will also be starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and it will go on floors in March. It will mark Kareena’s first project since the birth of her younger son Jehangir.

A source close to the film reveals, “Kareena met Sujoy several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, the team will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month, where the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.”

Talking about the novel, the story revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. What follows is how she tries to cover up the crime with the help of her mathematician neighbour. It is believed that Kareena has already started prepping for the film.

