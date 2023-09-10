Must Read! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of unity in the film industry in current times, “Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another”

MUMBAI: Bollywood lovers, especially fans of Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to be seen on the very first episode of the exciting show Star vs. Food Survival, hosted by well-known celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. The duo will explore the uncharted territory of Coorg and test their mental as well as physical resilience. Suniel Shetty in a recent interview shared how Sanjay Dutt’s presence made his journey all the more fun and exciting.

Also Read-What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”

Speaking to a news portal, Suniel said, “We form a deadly combination and it was so much fun to shoot with him. He brought along his sense of humour and that lazy swag. Both of us are also Leos and love nature. I think it was a magical time.” He added, “Being in the terrain with so many animals, of all kinds, looking at you, there is a sense of excitement and even danger. However, being disconnected from the world was a beautiful feeling. You are not scrolling through life but enjoying every moment, experiencing every little thing. We realised that we need to do this more often.’

Suniel also revealed how he got his name Anna, “Not many know that the title Anna was given to me by Dutt. We were shooting for Kaante and my staff used to call me Anna, as in elder brother, and he too started doing the same. I remember we had just landed in Los Angeles when 9/11 happened. We had to stay closer to the unit, not step out. It was a tough time. We were looked at differently and it was so weird. But we stayed together and became each other’s strength. I remember how we used to share food and make memories together. These are the actors you looked up to and there’s something so special about the bond. We became part of each other’s lives and continue to be so thick.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3

Speaking of how there is a disconnect among stars in the industry working together, Shetty revealed, “Today, the industry has no voice. No one stands up to the nonsense or when there are fingers pointed at us. The bond, that oneness is missing, that voice hasn’t remained. Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another. But I must add that it’s coming back now. After what we went through, with all the hashtags and boycott calls, I think now it’s time that everyone stands up for one another.”

He added, “They ask them to be a specific way and post certain posts every day. The rules that they are setting up, people are believing it. But that’s not how it works. Film family is also your family, and you need to treat them like family. Earlier, we would be there for the unions and work as an association, and I am very hopeful the unity would be back soon.’

Star vs. Food Survival will being airing from October 9 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress