Must read! Sunny Deol comments on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, read to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol has confirmed that all is now well between him and his Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actors had a long feud after starring together in the film and reportedly didn't speak with one another for 16 years. In a new interview with Times Now, Sunny mentioned how Shah Rukh called him up to congratulate him on Gadar 2's success.

Sunny told Times Now, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”

"It was so beautiful. Many times I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things," he said and added, “About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be.”

Sunny was unhappy with how Shah Rukh's character of a stalker was glorified in Darr when he was the actual ‘hero’. He said during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

About not talking to Shah Rukh for 16 years, he said, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai (there was no question of not talking)."

Gadar 2 is running successfully in theatres, having minted more than ₹450 crore at the box office. It also broke the record held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan of the fastest ₹450 crore made by a Hindi film.

