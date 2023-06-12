Must Read! Sunny Deol roaming alone drunk on Mumbai streets? Here’s the truth

MUMBAI : Sunny Deol who was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2 has been currently making headlines for another reason. The actor seen visibly drunk and walking around the streets of Mumbai has gone viral. A rickshaw driver even stops and escorts him inside. Fans were worried what’s going on with him.

While netizens were shocked to see this sight, Sunny’s fan pages have clarified that it is not what meets the eye. Sunny is actually shooting a scene from his film Safar by actor-filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar.

Safar is said to be the Hindi remake of Marathi film Prawaas released in 2020. Directed by Shashank himself, it starred Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure, Vikram Gokhale, and Rajit Kapur in the leading roles.

