Must read! Sunny Deol’s roar and Ameesha Patel's beauty, will the re-release of Gadar get Sunny and Ameesha the fame they deserve?

MUMBAI:Movie Gadar, which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience as the movie re-released this Friday. Fans are watching it on a 4K restored version with some added effects.

Fans are showering all the love towards the movie and the lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as they watch them once again on the big screen. Gadar is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

We can see many pictures and posts dropped by the fans all over the internet, which shows how the audience are clapping on the dialogues and action sequences of the movie. Many give a strong feedback, revealing that the theatres turned into stadiums for every iconic scene in the movie.

Many people agree to the fact that it was a treat to watch Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol on the big screens and the high points of the movie is the roar of Sunny Deol in action sequences. Also, many compliment Ameesha Patel's acting and her beauty in the film, and miss her presence in cinemas.

Well, having said all that, we all know that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are less to be seen in movies. Do you think that re-release of Gadar and the experience that the fans and audience had in the cinemas will increase the actors' demand in more movies?

Will Gadar bring some good offers and opportunities for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel? Let us know in the comment section below.

