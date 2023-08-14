Must Read! Sunny Deol starrer Gadar based on the real tragic love story of Boota Singh who went to Pakistan to win back his wife, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls recently and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens. The film is doing pretty well and garnering praise from all over the country.

Also Read-Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

But did you know that Gadar is based on a real life tragic story of a soldier named Boota Singh? In Gadar, Sunny Deol rescues a Pakistani girl named Sakina during communal riots and marries her. The duo are later separated when her family objects to the union. Boots Singh who was an ex-soldier in the British Army who rescued a girl named Zainab during riots and married her. They too got separated years later when the Indian authorities deported her back to Pakistan.

Gadar 2 is largely a fictional story. Boots Singh along with his daughter Tanveer, went to Pakistan just like Tara Singh (who had a son) in Gadar to win back his wife. Sadly unlike the film, Boots was unsuccessful and due to immense family pressure, Zainab divorced Boota.

Unable to bear the loss of Zainab from his life, Boota jumped in front of an oncoming train and committed suicide. His love story became famous after that and he was posthumously named ‘Shaheed-E-Mohabbat’.

Also Read-What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why

Boota wanted to be buried in Zainab’s village but the villagers were against it so he was buried in Miani Sahib, which is the largest graveyard of Lahore.

Interestingly, before Gadar teh 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh showed an accurate representation of the love story. Apart from this film Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara and Canadian film Partition are based on Boota Singh’s love story.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA