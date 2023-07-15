Must read! Sunny Leone talks about her journey in the adult film career

After encountering several setbacks, particularly due to being consistently typecast in glamorous roles, actor Sunny Leone is now keenly awaiting the release of the most significant project of her career, Kennedy, helmed by director Anurag Kashyap.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Leone talks about her journey

MUMBAI :After encountering several setbacks, particularly due to being consistently typecast in glamorous roles, actor Sunny Leone is now keenly awaiting the release of the most significant project of her career, Kennedy, helmed by director Anurag Kashyap. The film, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival recently, received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Also read - 'Splitsvilla X4' contestant impresses Sunny Leone with his life story

Having initially started her career in the adult entertainment industry before transitioning to Bollywood, the 42-year-old actor is now determined to soar to new heights and break free from being perceived solely as the glamour doll. Recently, Sunny recently opened up about her journey in the adult film industry, sharing both the best and worst aspects of it.

She worked with the best of the best companies, which can be compared with Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films over here. That was her world. That’s something that materialised as time went by. The idea of having business and street smarts really helped her out. For her, she didn’t need the whole brain to figure out how it all functioned. It all had to come down to facts about the company or facts about how things work. She read every single contract and corrected them too so that the companies would get what they wanted and she could get what she wanted. So, there was no situation where she was being taken advantage of, Sunny said during a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps.

Also read -  Chic! Sunny Leone adds glamour to Splitsvilla with these outfits

Elaborating on the worst aspects of her adult film career, Leone reveals, that it was maybe seeing some other girls’ success and how fast it worked for them and how hard she had to work for it. She wasn’t into some of the things that were happening around her or that wasn’t the step she wanted to take at that moment. But, that has been her entire life. She always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where she wants it to, but it just takes time.

Kennedy is yet to announce its release date in India.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

 

Sunny Leone KENNEDY Anurag Kashyap Cannes grand lumiere theatre France Hollywood Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Challenges! Sahiba loses the competition to Angad and Khushii
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
MUMBAI: Recently, there was a big news that made it to the headlines that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to star in YRF’s...
Woah! Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha compares the Bigg Boss house with 'concentration camp', read more
MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha has shared his first podcast since leaving the popular reality...
Exclusive! RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Many...
Woah! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Atul Parchure reveals the complications he faced amid the treatment of his cancerous tumor
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood, television and Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who is known for his roles in The Kapil Sharma...
Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4
MUMBAI: Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
KARAN MALHOTRA
Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4
Sunny Singh
Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan
Avneet
Super Sexy! Avneet Kaur raises temperature as she drops pictures from her vacation
Project K
WHAT! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K titled Kaalchakra? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the title
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”