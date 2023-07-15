Must read! Sunny Leone talks about her journey in the adult film career

MUMBAI :After encountering several setbacks, particularly due to being consistently typecast in glamorous roles, actor Sunny Leone is now keenly awaiting the release of the most significant project of her career, Kennedy, helmed by director Anurag Kashyap. The film, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival recently, received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Having initially started her career in the adult entertainment industry before transitioning to Bollywood, the 42-year-old actor is now determined to soar to new heights and break free from being perceived solely as the glamour doll. Recently, Sunny recently opened up about her journey in the adult film industry, sharing both the best and worst aspects of it.

She worked with the best of the best companies, which can be compared with Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films over here. That was her world. That’s something that materialised as time went by. The idea of having business and street smarts really helped her out. For her, she didn’t need the whole brain to figure out how it all functioned. It all had to come down to facts about the company or facts about how things work. She read every single contract and corrected them too so that the companies would get what they wanted and she could get what she wanted. So, there was no situation where she was being taken advantage of, Sunny said during a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps.

Elaborating on the worst aspects of her adult film career, Leone reveals, that it was maybe seeing some other girls’ success and how fast it worked for them and how hard she had to work for it. She wasn’t into some of the things that were happening around her or that wasn’t the step she wanted to take at that moment. But, that has been her entire life. She always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where she wants it to, but it just takes time.

Kennedy is yet to announce its release date in India.

Credits - The Indian Express