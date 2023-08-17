Must read! Sushant Singh Rajput's father files a plea for the second time against the release of films and books relating to the late actor's life

Just two months after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of a movie allegedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's father has reportedly filed a fresh plea against the release of films and books based on the B-town star.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 23:23
movie_image: 
Sushant

MUMBAI: Just two months after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the 
release of a movie allegedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's father has reportedly filed a fresh plea against the release of films and books based on the B-town star.

Also read - What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video

Back in July this year, Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh sought an interlocutory injunction against the film makers of Nyay: The Justice. However, the court had rejected it, stating that rights of privacy, publicity and personality vested in Sushant had ceased to exist upon the actor's demise.

Now, according to reports, Sushant's father has filed a fresh appeal in the Delhi High Court. Listing four movies and two books, allegedly inspired by Sushant's life and untimely demise, Krishna Kishore Singh, filed the petition to protect Sushant's publicity, privacy and rights.

Sharing that parties cannot make a movie about Sushant Singh's private life because the right to privacy of his father includes family life, Sushant's father's lawyer explained that a nine judge bench in Puttuswamy had stated that right to privacy also includes dignified death. 

"By making a mockery of his death, privacy rights of Sushant Singh Rajput are being infringed. Puttaswamy also says it's the court's job to include as many fundamental rights as possible. And if there is a foreign law convention which is not in conflict with Indian law the same should be adopted," said in a conversation with Times.

Also read - Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his room in Bandra, Mumbai. The cause of death was ruled to have been suicide and the official postmortem reports concluded the B-town actor died of asphyxia due to hanging.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Times Now 


    
 

Sushant Singh Rajput Krishna Kishore Singh Nyay The Justice Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 23:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan to tie the knot for the second time?
MUMBAI: Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his romantic-action film Raees (2017) is reportedly all...
Must read! Sushant Singh Rajput's father files a plea for the second time against the release of films and books relating to the late actor's life
MUMBAI: Just two months after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of a movie allegedly based on the life...
Surprise! Imran Khan reacts to a fan's post which talks about the beauty of his films
MUMBAI: Imran Khan stands out as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. Following his last...
What! Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's name added for 'Special Thanks' in Ghoomer? Here's why
MUMBAI: R Balki, known for his entertaining yet thought-provoking films, will release his upcoming flick, Ghoomer,...
Baalveer 3: Woah! Baalveer ready to go into the Blackhole to save Kashvi
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: OMG! Neil on call, Yuvika kidnapped
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan to tie the knot for the second time?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahira Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan to tie the knot for the second time?
Imran Khan
Surprise! Imran Khan reacts to a fan's post which talks about the beauty of his films
Abhishek
What! Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's name added for 'Special Thanks' in Ghoomer? Here's why
Ghoomer
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
Karol Bagh
Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu
Welcome 3
Audience perspective! “Are they going the Race 3-way” netizens react on the cast of Welcome 3