Must Read! Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers her brother, says his legacy will live on

MUMBAI: Today is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 36th birth anniversary. On the occasion of his birthday, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Rajput posted a beautiful compilation video of the actor’s journey in showbiz and some of the memorable moments of his life.

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta Singh Rajput posted a video of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job!"

Check out the video here.

Ahead of his birthday, the actor's sister Priyanka Singh has mentioned that no movies should be made on Sushant Singh Rajput until justice has been served. Priyanka wrote, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms." She also mentioned in one of her posts that Sushant wanted to make his own biopic.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

