Must read! Sushmita Sen opens up about her completing 30-year journey in 2024; Says ‘As long as my audience wants to see me, nobody can harm me’

MUMBAI : In the third season of Aarya on Hotstar Specials, Sushmita Sen is roaring once again and how. On Thursday during a gathering in Mumbai, the show's trailer was shown. It was designed by Ram Madhvani. The superstar talked openly about her return to performing after a ten-year hiatus and how the crowd greeted her with open arms.

Sushmita Sen said, "See, my biggest blessing in life is that where we can think about this, that maybe he or she or somebody else didn't give me that chance or they couldn't recognise my potential. It's a very small thing. The big thing is that I will be 30 years old in 2024. 30 years in this. And I was 18 years old when I was made to stand on a stage like this and I met for the first time my people, my country, my identity. After 30 years of that, whatever I have done in life, my people have supported me. It's such a big thing that in that industry, where I left my work for 8 years in prime time, that industry welcomed me again with so much love. Why? Because my audience is great. And as long as they want to see me, nobody can harm me."

In a statement, Sushmita discussed Aarya 3 and said, "Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three-fold in this new season, so, get ready to meet the Sherni only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Aarya Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3rd. It was created and co-directed by renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani, and it was co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India. Starring Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, the web series features a talented ensemble cast that includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Credits – Mid Day