Must Read! Sushmita Sen shares insights on perceptions of difficulty in filmmaking; Recalls being told 'Aap bahut jyada...'

The Aarya 3 actress has always led an authentic life, whether it be through the Bollywood roles she chose, her victories at a young age (such as Miss India Universe), or her adoption as a single mother in her mid-20s.
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Without a doubt, one of the major inspirations for women in the modern world is Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe has always pursued her own goals in life. The Aarya 3 actress has always led an authentic life, whether it be through the Bollywood roles she chose, her victories at a young age (such as Miss India Universe), or her adoption as a single mother in her mid-20s.

(Also read: Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness...")

Sushmita has undoubtedly paid a price for being forthright and honest, though. The actress talked candidly about the high cost she bears for having strong opinions in a recent interview.

Sushmita Sen revealed in an interview with a popular news portal that she has paid her fair share of consequences for always being an honest and outspoken woman. The actress disclosed that in the 1990s, casting directors disliked it when an actress had too many questions, particularly about their parts. She claimed that people would frequently assume that she is tough to get along with and that she asks a lot of questions.

The actress also stresses that she has never regretted having strong opinions. Sushmita encourages women to raise concerns about anything that is upsetting them by asking questions in whatever format or language. She believes that everyone has the right to do so. The actress declared that women's independence would end the day they started asking questions.

When it comes to her career, Sushmita Sen had a fantastic year in 2023. Her online series Taali, in which she played transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, won numerous awards. Sushmita Sen returns with part two of the third episode of Aarya, which will be released on February 9, 2024, following two successful seasons of the show. Part 2 of Aarya 3, which is helmed by Sandeep Modi and Ram Madhvani, will have four episodes. Each episode would last roughly forty minutes. Based on a Dutch drama, Aarya is called Penoza.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodlife

