Must Read! Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, and other Bollywood celebs who have adopted kids

While many Bollywood celebs take the surrogacy route to become parents, there are a few celebs who adopted kids and became parents. Check out the list below…
MUMBAI: In the past few years, we have seen that many Bollywood celebs have taken the surrogacy route to becoming parents. But, then we do have celebs who decided to adopt an orphan and make him or her a part of their family. 

Today, let’s look at the list of celebs who have adopted kids…

Salim Khan 

Salim Khan already had four kids, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. But, he and his wife Salma Khan adopted a girl child and named her Arpita Khan. According to reports, Arpita was a daughter of a homeless woman who died on a footpath. She was found crying on the street and the Khans picked her up and adopted her.

Also Read: Hot! Actresses who do a lot of skin show on social media

Sushmita Sen 

We have to add Sushmita Sen to the list. The actress adopted her first daughter Renee in 2000 and her second daughter Alisah in 2010. Her fans often praise her for being a perfect single mother. 

Raveena Tandon 

Even before Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon had adopted two daughters. She adopted two girls named Pooja and Chaya in 1995. At that time, the actress opted not to openly speak about it. 

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have three kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Well, it was in 2017, when the couple adopted Nisha and later they were blessed with two boys via surrogacy. 

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted a girl named Tara in 2020. Unfortunately, in 2021, Raj passed away. But, currently, Mandira is standing strong and taking care of both her kids. 

Also Read: Ankur Rathee on his struggling days, “It’s a career where you face constant rejections” – Exclusive

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 11:05

