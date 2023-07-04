Must Read! Sushmita Sen was seen working out with her ex Rohman Shawl, Netizens saying “Why the actress so confused with her life”

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution, she is indeed one of the most loved actress we have in Bollywood who is known not only for her acting but also for a fashion and fitness, over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some great work out videos and pictures

As we all know Sushmita Sen was having a relationship with Rohman Shawl and later they had a break up announcing their separation on social media handle, and now there are pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where we can see Sushmita Sen is working out with Rohman Shawl, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have their set of comments. Have a look.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that these Bollywood actresses are setting very wrong examples for the young Minds of India, whereas many people are expressing that she is very confused in life and doesn't know what she wants.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Sushmita Sen and do you think she is back with Rohman Shawl, do let us know in the comment section below.

