Must Read! Sutapa Sikdar Reflects on Life with Irrfan: "He Never Left"

MUMBAI: Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, opens up about her enduring connection with her husband, expressing how he continues to be an integral part of her life even after his passing. Reflecting on their relationship, which began as friendship and evolved into a partnership of 30 years, Sikdar shares the profound impact of his loss.

"He was not just my husband," Sikdar reflects. "Our relationship began with friendship, and he stayed my best buddy. A partner of 30 years... how do you deal with that loss? It has been more than three years, but... I was never prepared, but then we never are."

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where she participated in a session dedicated to Irrfan's life and work, Sikdar feels a sense of homecoming. She emphasizes the importance of honouring Irrfan's legacy in his hometown.

Sikdar acknowledges the various books written about Irrfan, which offer insights into different facets of his life as an actor and the impact he had on those around him. From his early days at the National School of Drama to his illustrious film career, Sikdar reminisces about his dedication to his craft and the depth of his personality.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Paying ode to the acting maestro with his 10 unforgettable characters

Despite his private nature, Sikdar appreciates the opportunity to learn more about Irrfan through the perspectives of others. She highlights filmmaker Anup Singh's book, "Dialogues with the Wind," as a touching tribute that captures Irrfan's essence.

Regarding their son Babil Khan's entry into the film industry, Sikdar expresses mixed emotions. While acknowledging his sensitivity and individuality, she laments the harsh realities of the entertainment industry and the burden of comparison. Babil, she notes, is carving his path, distinct from his father's legacy.

As Sikdar continues to navigate life without Irrfan, she finds solace in the enduring memories and the profound impact he had on those around him.

Also Read: Must Read! Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan interacts with the paparazzi, netizens say, “He has pure heart like his father”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.