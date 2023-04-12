Must Read! Swara Bhaskar spills the beans on not revealing daughter Raabiyaa’s face to the world, read on to know what she said

While her professional career has been quite noteworthy, her personal life too has been going great after she married political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa on 23rd September.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The talented actress has been part of several other Hindi films. While her professional career has been quite noteworthy, her personal life  too has been going great after she married political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa on 23rd September. 

Swara however has not yet revealed the face of her daughter and in a recent interview she shared the reason. Swara said, “Why should I reveal my child's face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I'm not ready for that at the moment.” 

Swara further said, “I think with the advent of paparazzi culture, and the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyber bullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to this kinds of negativity and unkindness.”

Swara also spoke about her journey of motherhood saying, “Motherhood makes you realise that every cliche in the world is true. Now I understand the meaning of baccha parents ki aankho ka tara hota hai. I am obsessively taking videos and photos. My phone in full of Raabiya’s photo and show it to everyone who comes home. Not just that, I am also making a scarp book for my daughter so that when she grows up she can cherish all these little moments that we have tried to preserve.”

