Must Read! Taapsee Pannu's Favorite Bollywood Film and First Celebrity Crush Revealed in Exclusive Chit-Chat

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, currently basking in the success of Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, answered 50 questions that provided insights into her preferences and memories.
MUMBAI: When asked about her all-time favourite Bollywood film, Taapsee beamed with a smile and revealed, "Chak De! India." The 2007 sports drama featured Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a hockey coach, and Taapsee's choice reflected her admiration for this impactful film.

In a trip down memory lane, Taapsee Pannu reminisced about her first celebrity crush, mentioning, "I think I have had a crush on John (Abraham), Hrithik (Roshan), a lot of people in school, college time, yeah."

Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, tells the story of Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a former hockey player turned coach, who redeems himself by coaching the Women's Hockey Team. The film's themes of sportsmanship, teamwork, and redemption resonated with audiences, making it a memorable favourite for Taapsee.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu recently starred in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film explores the concept of illegal immigration, specifically through a method known as "donkey flight." The collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon has generated significant anticipation, and the film has been praised for its unique storyline and global shooting locations.

As Taapsee continues to make her mark in the industry, her insights into personal favourites add an extra layer of connection with her audience.

