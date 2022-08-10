Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them

MUMBAI:Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee; these are five films of Akshay Kumar that turned out to be back-to-back flops at the box office. He is a star who has a record of giving back-to-back hits in a year. But, the post-pandemic phase has not been great for Akshay.

While his last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, the actor still has as many as six Hindi films and one Marathi film (cameo) lined up. So, let’s look at the list of his upcoming movies and the buzz around them...

OMG 2

Oh My God was a super hit at the box office and it was loved by one and all. The movie’s sequel has been in the news from the day it has been announced. Sequels have been working well at the box office, but there are reports that OMG 2 might get an OTT release. Akshay’s fans are looking forward to a theatrical release for this film.

Soorarai Pottru remake

Akshay Kumar is known for starring in remakes, but Bachchhan Paandey and Selfiee, which were remakes, failed to get the audiences to the theatres. The actor is starring in one more remake, which is of Soorarai Pottru. Well, remakes have been failing at the box office, so let’s see what response will this one get at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

One film that Akshay Kumar’s fans are eagerly waiting for is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, and though the film is slated to release next year on Eid, the buzz about it is awesome.

The Great Indian Rescue

Apart from remakes, Akshay is known for starring in movies that are based on real life stories. The Great Indian Rescue is based on the real life story of Raniganj Coalfields incident where Jaswant Singh saved 64 miners who were trapped in the coal mines. There’s hardly any buzz about the film and there were even reports of it getting an OTT release.

Sky Force

Since the past few weeks, one more film of Akshay has been in the news. The actor will be reportedly seen in a movie titled Sky Force based on a true incident. The film is being produced by Maddock Films and reportedly Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur will be seen in it.

Hera Pheri 4

This is one of the most awaited films of Akshay Kumar. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Hera Pheri which is titled Hera Pheri 4. However, Farhad Samji directing has made the fans a bit upset.

